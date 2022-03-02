Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.52 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

