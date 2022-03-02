Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

