Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.72 Million Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.75% of Heritage Financial worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $894.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

