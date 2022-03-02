Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,204 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

