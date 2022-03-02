Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

