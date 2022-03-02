Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 100,679 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

