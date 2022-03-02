Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 24,017 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $114.46.

