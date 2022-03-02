Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 31,273 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

