Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 39,294 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UiPath were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

