Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,158,000.

XHB opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.97.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

