Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

