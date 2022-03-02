Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Teradata worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradata by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 212,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teradata by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 149,569 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

