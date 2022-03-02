Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.79% of AXT worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AXT by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

