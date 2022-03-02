Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,452 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.90% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.37. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $170.37 and a 52 week high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.