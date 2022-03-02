Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,902 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

