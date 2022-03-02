Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,902 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $73.82.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.