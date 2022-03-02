Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,892 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of AutoNation worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.