Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,730 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

