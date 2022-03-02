Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,251 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,251 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

