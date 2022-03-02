Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,798 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Cutera worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 188.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,091 shares of company stock worth $108,929. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

