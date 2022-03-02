Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,969 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

