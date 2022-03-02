Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 297.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

