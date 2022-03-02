Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $364.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 371.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 2025259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.20).

RMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 355 ($4.76) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 462.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

