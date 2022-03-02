Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.