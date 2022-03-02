Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
