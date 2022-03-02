Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95. The firm has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
