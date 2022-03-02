SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $18.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $6,036.33 and approximately $18.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

