SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Matt Mills Sells 4,063 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

