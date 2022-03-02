Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

