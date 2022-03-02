Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 1,396,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. Samsara has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.