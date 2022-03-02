Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.
Samsara stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
