Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 159,786 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
The company has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.