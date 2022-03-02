Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 159,786 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The company has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

