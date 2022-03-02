Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.96 ($8.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.88) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SHA stock opened at €5.66 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

