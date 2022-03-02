Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $779,017.02

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $779,017.02 and approximately $24,147.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

