Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,687,404 shares changing hands.

SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.