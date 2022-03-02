Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,687,404 shares changing hands.
SHIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.