Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Acquires $31,200.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 200,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.