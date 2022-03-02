Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Shopify posted sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $673.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $995.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,306.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

