Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Expands By 309.1%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. AF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AF Acquisition by 3,201.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 597,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,873 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

