Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Rises By 400.0%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPA stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

