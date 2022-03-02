Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Expands By 225.0%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
APTM stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,275,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
