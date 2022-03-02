Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Increases By 183.3%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

