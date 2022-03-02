Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 74.7%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APM stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptorum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptorum Group by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aptorum Group by 164.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

