Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 76.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.