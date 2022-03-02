Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 66.2%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

