Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 66.2%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.
About Ube Industries
