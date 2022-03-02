Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 400.0%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VASO stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso (Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.