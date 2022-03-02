Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Drops By 69.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

