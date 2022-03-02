Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 77.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period.

