Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 77.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.
