Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 79.3%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($134.83) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Vinci has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

