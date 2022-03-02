Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 271.2%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPER stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

