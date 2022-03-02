Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Declines By 65.9%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

