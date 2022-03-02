Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Increases By 233.3%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ WCBR opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.