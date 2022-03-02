Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Increases By 233.3%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.