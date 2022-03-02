Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 13,840 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
